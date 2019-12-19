Overview of Dr. Quoc Tran, MD

Dr. Quoc Tran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Tran works at Dallas Psychiatric Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.