Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quoc Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Quoc Nguyen, MD
Dr. Quoc Nguyen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Comprehensive Ent. Care Inc.13362 Brookhurst St, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 534-4471
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice experience. Dr. Nguyen was friendly, and he patiently took the time to examine my sinuses. Afterwards he explained what he saw, and provided suggestions on how to make it better. The office was clean, and the staff was really nice. It took about two weeks just to get an appointment because he was booked, but it was well worth the wait.
About Dr. Quoc Nguyen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1659394419
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.