Dr. Quocdai Park, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with El Campo Memorial Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Sugar Land Office1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 637-7680
Hospital Affiliations
- El Campo Memorial Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parks is the nicest most caring and compassionate Dr. He takes very good care of my heart. I do not want to see no other heart doctor.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679721799
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Sch Med/Boston Med Ctr
- Baylor College Of Med
- Balyor Coll Med
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Houston Baptist
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.