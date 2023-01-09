Overview

Dr. Quresh Bandukwala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.