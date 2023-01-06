Dr. Quy Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quy Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Quy Le, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Quy Le MD Surgery18225 Brookhurst St Ste 6, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 200-1499
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Le was efficient helpful.and if you know anything about surgeons ,very good according to the ratings. any one that gives him a less than excellent rating does'nt fully understand the proffession. hb jerry
About Dr. Quy Le, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Anoscopy, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
