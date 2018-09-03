Dr. Quyen Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quyen Chu, MD
Dr. Quyen Chu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
-
1
Lsuhsc Shreveport, 1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103, (318) 675-6100
-
2
Emergency Physicians of Central Florida Llp, 22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806, (321) 841-1893
-
3
Physician Associates LLC, 7472 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819, (321) 842-7966
-
4
Orlando Health Scripts, 1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, (321) 841-1893
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chu just did a total stomach removal on me 8/10/2018. He did a fabulous job and him and his staff checked on me 2 to 3 times everyday while in ICU for 13 days. I would highly recommend him on any type surgery.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.