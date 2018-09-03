Overview of Dr. Quyen Chu, MD

Dr. Quyen Chu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Chu works at Lsuhsc Shreveport in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.