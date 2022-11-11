Dr. Quyen Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quyen Dang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Quyen Dang, MD
Dr. Quyen Dang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Dang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dang's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Specialists of Plano3809 W 15th St Ste A, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 379-2416
-
2
Womens Specialists of Plano Llp3801 W 15th St Ste 200, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 379-2416
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dang?
I had my hysterectomy with dr Dang. Every thing went well. She is a good and a caring doctor, I just want to say thank you to Dr Dang and her term for your wonderfull job. Dr Dang is also my Women's doctor since 2016. She is the Best doctor !!!
About Dr. Quyen Dang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1033347604
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC San Antonio
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dang speaks Vietnamese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.