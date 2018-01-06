See All Otologists / Neurotologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Quyen Nguyen, MD

Neurotology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Quyen Nguyen, MD

Dr. Quyen Nguyen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Nguyen works at Uc San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uc San Diego
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-5910
  2. 2
    9350 Campus Point Dr Ste MC09, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2018
    Dr Nguyen is fantastic! She is a very skilled surgeon that I would highly recommend without reservation!
    Jonathan Schleimer MD in San Diego CA — Jan 06, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Quyen Nguyen, MD
    About Dr. Quyen Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477524452
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quyen Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

