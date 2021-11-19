Dr. Quyn Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quyn Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Quyn Rahman, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Lenoir City, TN. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.
Dr. Rahman works at
Locations
-
1
Lenoir City1018 HIGHWAY 321 N, Lenoir City, TN 37771 Directions (865) 450-9361Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Knoxville Institute of Dermatology6516 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 450-9361Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahman?
She diagnosed skin cancer on my back in 2013. Two other doctors (not in this state) had misdiagnosed it. She made sure I had the surgery scheduled before I lost my insurance at the end of year by calling the surgeon on my behalf. Since then she has been my go to person. She is a great doctor for an accurate diagnosis. Also, she is pretty painless when doing a biopsy or freezing pre cancerous areas.
About Dr. Quyn Rahman, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1972790681
Education & Certifications
- Ackerman Academy of Dermatopathology
- University of California at Los Angeles
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.