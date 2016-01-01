See All Pediatricians in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Quynh Dinh Kieu, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Quynh Dinh Kieu, MD

Dr. Quynh Dinh Kieu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.

Dr. Dinh Kieu works at Toquynh D Kieu MD in Fountain Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dinh Kieu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miyoco Medical Center
    15975 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 546-6575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Quynh Dinh Kieu, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1093895674
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dinh Kieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dinh Kieu works at Toquynh D Kieu MD in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dinh Kieu’s profile.

    Dr. Dinh Kieu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh Kieu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinh Kieu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinh Kieu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

