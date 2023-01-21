See All Otolaryngologists in Pontiac, MI
Dr. Quynh-Nhu Vu, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Quynh-Nhu Vu, DO

Dr. Quynh-Nhu Vu, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University|Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Vu works at McLaren Lapeer Region Community Medical Center, Lapeer, MI in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Maumee, OH, Oregon, OH and Sylvania, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren Oakland
    50 N Perry St, Pontiac, MI 48342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 338-5442
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Toledo Ent. Inc.
    6005 Monclova Rd Ste 320, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-7555
  3. 3
    Bay Park Women's Health
    2751 Bay Park Dr Ste 302, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-7555
  4. 4
    ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat
    5700 Monroe St Unit 310, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-7555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr Vu is amazing! I’m in my 50’s and have had numerous surgeries and seen lots of Dr’s over my life from playing sports or just being a kid. I can’t say anything bad about Dr Vu. She’s very knowledgeable and passionate about what she does. She explained everything to me and my family before and after my sinus surgery. She’s very nice and has a great sense of humor. I mean who likes going to the drs? But with her, she made me feel more like a friend. Hands down the best Dr I’ve ever had! Thank you Dr Vu.
    Kevin Shetzer — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Quynh-Nhu Vu, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1770922643
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McLaren Oakland Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University|Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
