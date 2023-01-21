Overview of Dr. Quynh-Nhu Vu, DO

Dr. Quynh-Nhu Vu, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University|Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Vu works at McLaren Lapeer Region Community Medical Center, Lapeer, MI in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Maumee, OH, Oregon, OH and Sylvania, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.