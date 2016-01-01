See All Dermatologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Quynhtrang Sebastian, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Quynhtrang Sebastian, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. Sebastian works at Sebastian Mds in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Granuloma of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Sebastian Mds
    1260 15th St Ste 709, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 917-4433

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Granuloma of Skin
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Granuloma of Skin

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Quynhtrang Sebastian, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1467540229
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quynhtrang Sebastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sebastian works at Sebastian Mds in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sebastian’s profile.

    Dr. Sebastian has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Granuloma of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sebastian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebastian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebastian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

