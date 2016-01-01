See All Neurologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Quynh Vo, MD

Neurology
0.0 (0)
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Quynh Vo, MD

Dr. Quynh Vo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 (205) 934-3866
  2. 2
    1719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 (205) 975-5597
  3. 3
    The Kirklin Clinic
    The Kirklin Clinic
    2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 (205) 934-9990
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Quynh Vo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518352335
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
