Dr. Quynh Vo, MD
Overview of Dr. Quynh Vo, MD
Dr. Quynh Vo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.
Dr. Vo's Office Locations
- 1 1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-3866
- 2 1719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 975-5597
-
3
The Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9990Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Quynh Vo, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
