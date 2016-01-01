Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vu-Agbayani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Quynh Vu-Agbayani, MD
Overview
Dr. Quynh Vu-Agbayani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Dr. Vu-Agbayani works at
Locations
-
1
Office1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vu-Agbayani?
About Dr. Quynh Vu-Agbayani, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1225418163
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu-Agbayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu-Agbayani works at
Dr. Vu-Agbayani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu-Agbayani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu-Agbayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu-Agbayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.