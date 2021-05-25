See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. R Amadeus Mason, MD

Sports Medicine
3.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. R Amadeus Mason, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Mason works at Emory Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Orthopaedics
    59 Executive Park South NE Ste 1000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350
  2. 2
    Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center At Dunwoody
    4555 N Shallowford Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 25, 2021
    I've been to see Dr. Mason for multiple issues over the past few years. Each time his office has promptly gotten me an appointment. On most visits I speak with one of his assistants first and then Dr. Mason comes in to give further assessment and feedback. His staff completes the X-rays or imaging promptly and professionally (can you tell I'm injury prone?) Dr. Mason then gives further tests and asks further questions, explains what he thinks is going on, and then gives me a plan for further action. He's quick and to the point but also detailed and understanding. Highly recommended.
    Andrew — May 25, 2021
    About Dr. R Amadeus Mason, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295851087
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
    Residency
    • UMDNJ Affil Hosp
    Internship
    • La Co & Usc Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. R Amadeus Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

