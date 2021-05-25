Dr. R Amadeus Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Amadeus Mason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. R Amadeus Mason, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Mason works at
Locations
Emory Orthopaedics59 Executive Park South NE Ste 1000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center At Dunwoody4555 N Shallowford Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to see Dr. Mason for multiple issues over the past few years. Each time his office has promptly gotten me an appointment. On most visits I speak with one of his assistants first and then Dr. Mason comes in to give further assessment and feedback. His staff completes the X-rays or imaging promptly and professionally (can you tell I'm injury prone?) Dr. Mason then gives further tests and asks further questions, explains what he thinks is going on, and then gives me a plan for further action. He's quick and to the point but also detailed and understanding. Highly recommended.
About Dr. R Amadeus Mason, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295851087
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- UMDNJ Affil Hosp
- La Co & Usc Med Ctr
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason works at
Dr. Mason speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods.