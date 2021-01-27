Overview of Dr. Rodney Bloom, MD

Dr. Rodney Bloom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.



Dr. Bloom works at R Lamont Bloom MD PA in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.