Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. R Arthur, MD
Overview of Dr. R Arthur, MD
Dr. R Arthur, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.
Dr. Arthur's Office Locations
McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9454Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Stillwater Medical-blackwell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was great
About Dr. R Arthur, MD
- Rheumatology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arthur accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arthur has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arthur speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.