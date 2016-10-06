See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lenexa, KS
Dr. Robert Younglove, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (4)
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Younglove, MD

Dr. Robert Younglove, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.

Dr. Younglove works at Quest Diagnostics in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Younglove's Office Locations

    Quest Diagnostics
    10550 Quivira Rd Ste 410, Lenexa, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 541-0990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 06, 2016
    He responds to me the way I need a doctor to respond - Direct, to the point, and a little off the cuff. I can talk seriously with him, and I don't have to mince words.
    Nancy in Lenexa, KS — Oct 06, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Robert Younglove, MD
    About Dr. Robert Younglove, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316921307
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Nebraska At Kearney
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Younglove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Younglove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Younglove works at Quest Diagnostics in Lenexa, KS. View the full address on Dr. Younglove’s profile.

    Dr. Younglove has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younglove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Younglove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younglove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younglove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younglove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

