Dr. Robert Hofmann, MD

Ophthalmology
2.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Hofmann, MD

Dr. Robert Hofmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Hofmann works at Fall River Office in Fall River, MA with other offices in Swansea, MA, Riverside, RI, Providence, RI and Johnston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hofmann's Office Locations

    Fall River Office
    235 Hanover St Ste 201, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 272-2020
    St. Anne's Hospital Pain Management Cent
    440 Swansea Mall Dr, Swansea, MA 02777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 324-1171
    Rhode Island Eye Institute
    1525 Wampanoag Trl Ste 105, Riverside, RI 02915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 437-0500
    Rhode Island Hospital
    17 Seekonk St, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-8870
    Blackstone Valley Surgicare
    1526 Atwood Ave Ste 300, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 459-3800
    Rhode Island Eye Institute
    150 E MANNING ST, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 272-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 14, 2018
    I had such a great experience with Dr. Hofmann and his nurse Janet! I went in for a cyst on my eyelid, expecting to have to make another appointment to have it removed, but Janet called for the approval for my insurance right then and Dr. Hofmann took me to the surgical room and took it out in minutes with no pain, and no second trip back! Literally in and out in an hour.
    Providence, RI — Dec 14, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Hofmann, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1972589745
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hofmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hofmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hofmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hofmann has seen patients for Excision of Chalazion, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hofmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hofmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hofmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hofmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hofmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.