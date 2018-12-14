Overview of Dr. Robert Hofmann, MD

Dr. Robert Hofmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Hofmann works at Fall River Office in Fall River, MA with other offices in Swansea, MA, Riverside, RI, Providence, RI and Johnston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.