Dr. R Irvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Irvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. R Irvin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 820 S University Blvd Bldg 1, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 660-5900
-
2
Usa Health Pain Management3290 Dauphin St Ste 204, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 660-5900
-
3
Limited To Official University Duties On2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irvin?
The best Dr in Mobile. He's caring and compassionate. If your a drug seeker go somewhere else. He's a straight shooter and if your just looking for drugs you need to move on. He's willing to help you if you are willing to help yourself.
About Dr. R Irvin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1760482111
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irvin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Irvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.