Overview

Dr. R Irvin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.