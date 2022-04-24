Dr. Klassen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. R Bryan Klassen, MD
Overview of Dr. R Bryan Klassen, MD
Dr. R Bryan Klassen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA.
Dr. Klassen's Office Locations
- 1 2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Bldg A, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 333-3040
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klasses has a PhD in Chemistry from the MIT, besides been a doctor. He is extremely smart and kind.
About Dr. R Bryan Klassen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1912281783
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
