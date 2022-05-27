Dr. Robert Koness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Koness, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Koness, MD
Dr. Robert Koness, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI.

Dr. Koness' Office Locations
Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center50 Maude St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2077
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koness?
Had surgery yesterday with this wonderful doctor. Everyone at Roger Williams Hospital was professional, personable and extremely supportive. I could not ask for a better group of medical experts. Thank you all.
About Dr. Robert Koness, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1750348157
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koness has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koness accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Koness has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koness on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Koness. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.