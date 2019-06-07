Overview of Dr. R McKenna, DO

Dr. R McKenna, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club and WHS East Campus.



Dr. McKenna works at Troy Chandler P.A. P.c. in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery, Knee Arthroscopy, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.