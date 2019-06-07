Dr. R McKenna, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R McKenna, DO
Overview of Dr. R McKenna, DO
Dr. R McKenna, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club and WHS East Campus.
Dr. McKenna's Office Locations
Troy Chandler P.A. P.c.1713 S FM 51 Ste 103, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-6976Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He listens. Great doctor. Replaced both knees.
About Dr. R McKenna, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1063477552
Education & Certifications
- Trauma
- Dallas/Ft Worth Med Ctr
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Oklahoma State University
Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenna has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, Knee Arthroscopy, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.