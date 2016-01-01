Overview of Dr. R Michael Hofmann, MD

Dr. R Michael Hofmann, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Hofmann works at Renal Associates of West Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Zeeland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.