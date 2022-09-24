Overview of Dr. R James Renfro Jr, MD

Dr. R James Renfro Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Royal Princess Elizabeth Hospital Exeter U.K.



Dr. Renfro Jr works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Harding Place in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.