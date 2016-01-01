Overview of Dr. R Rodger, MD

Dr. R Rodger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Rodger works at EmergeOrtho, Wilmington, NC in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.