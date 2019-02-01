Dr. Richard Eason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Eason, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Eason, MD
Dr. Richard Eason, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Arkansas State University.
Dr. Eason's Office Locations
Desert Vista Eye Specialists, PC2450 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 507-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor...second opthmologist we went to for cataract surgery. So different from swotten, hiatt eye center where complete factory focused on making a profit. Dr. Eason spent much time explaining my moms eye condition and told her she was not quite ready for cataract surgery. His honesty, integrity, and patient care was truly a rare find. If you are looking for a doctor who cares more about the patients health and welfare versus their profits, Dr. Eason is it. I will be recommending him to
About Dr. Richard Eason, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205800331
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eason has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eason has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eason.
