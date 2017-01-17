Dr. R Scott Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Scott Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. R Scott Thompson, MD
Dr. R Scott Thompson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They completed their residency with Eastern Va Med School
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
MDVIP - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina498 Wando Park Blvd Ste 500, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 994-7428
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson is a very thoughtful and thorough physician. He takes considerable time and makes certain that all necessary tests are performed to ensure accurate diagnosis but more importantly, he lets you know when to expect to hear the results and does not let you leave the office without knowing exactly what to expect. He does schedule follow ups more frequently than I am accustomed to from other physicians - he wants to see you every three months but I appreciate that and it is comforting.
About Dr. R Scott Thompson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1093781577
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Med School
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thompson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.