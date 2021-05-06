Dr. R Boyce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Boyce, MD
Overview of Dr. R Boyce, MD
Dr. R Boyce, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Boyce works at
Dr. Boyce's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Surgical Specialists, LLC350 Lakeview Ct #A, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyce?
Amazing doctor!!! Highly recommended!
About Dr. R Boyce, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1386604494
Education & Certifications
- University Ill College Med
- Lsu School Med|St Joseph Hospital
- Presby St Lukes Hospital|Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boyce using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boyce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyce works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.