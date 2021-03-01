Dr. Graydon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. R Graydon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. R Graydon, MD
Dr. R Graydon, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Graydon works at
Dr. Graydon's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 947-8500
- 4 10 Birdseye Rd, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 678-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Graydon is simply one of the finest doctors that has ever treated me. Thorough, professional, clearly knowledgeable, great bedside manner. Experience has its merits!
About Dr. R Graydon, MD
- Urology
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U.S. Aid Cross Culture
- University Conn Health Center
- University Of Indiana
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
