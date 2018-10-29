Overview of Dr. R Scott Beer, MD

Dr. R Scott Beer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grenada, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Peoria and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Beer works at UMM Grenada Womens Care Clinic in Grenada, MS with other offices in Maryville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.