Dr. R Scott Beer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. R Scott Beer, MD

Dr. R Scott Beer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grenada, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Peoria and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Beer works at UMM Grenada Womens Care Clinic in Grenada, MS with other offices in Maryville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Mississippi - Grenada
    1900 Grandview Dr, Grenada, MS 38901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 227-7500
  2. 2
    Maryville Womens Center
    2016 Vadalabene Dr Ste B, Maryville, IL 62062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anderson Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Birth Control
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain

Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HCG Diet
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 29, 2018
    He was always helpful and answered all my questions and concerns and helped me deliver a beautiful baby boy
    Tasha L. — Oct 29, 2018
    About Dr. R Scott Beer, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1568428605
    Education & Certifications

    Medical College of Wisconisin
    University of Illinois At Peoria
    Bradley Hosp/Brown U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. R Scott Beer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

