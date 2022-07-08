Overview of Dr. Raad Taki, MD

Dr. Raad Taki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Taki works at Raad Taki MD Plastic Surgery Center, Tucson, AZ in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

