Dr. Raam Lakhani, MD
Overview of Dr. Raam Lakhani, MD
Dr. Raam Lakhani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lakhani's Office Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 687-1322Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Watson Clnc Llp2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3689Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building1755 N Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 904-6218Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lakhani and his team have always been professional and courteous. The team works well together and they are knowledgeable and always on time or earlier in most cases. I recommend this team to anyone needing their services. Olga Medina is so caring and nice to see.
About Dr. Raam Lakhani, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
