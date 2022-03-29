Dr. Raashan Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raashan Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raashan Williams, MD
Dr. Raashan Williams, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
Progressive Pediatrics3196 Kennedy Blvd Ste 3, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 614-2186
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Amazing doctor helpful staff always
About Dr. Raashan Williams, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851310726
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell|Temple University Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Williams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.