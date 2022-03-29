Overview of Dr. Raashan Williams, MD

Dr. Raashan Williams, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Hoboken University Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at Progressive Pediatrics in Union City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.