Dr. Rabab Mohsin, MD
Dr. Rabab Mohsin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Texas Cardiology Associates of Greater Houston PA601 River Pointe Dr Ste 105, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 539-5577
Sfhd Inc.102 Medical Park Ln Ste A, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 539-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent! Dr. Mohsin attended to me in the hospital and I have been following-up with her for the past two years. Very knowledgeable, compassionate, patient and thorough. I recommend her without hesitation. I recommended my husband to Dr. Mohsin, I am that confident in her ability.
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1316172067
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
