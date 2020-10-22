Overview

Dr. Rabab Mohsin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mohsin works at Lake Area Cardiology Associates in Conroe, TX with other offices in Huntsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.