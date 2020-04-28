Overview of Dr. Rabbie Hanna, MD

Dr. Rabbie Hanna, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Oophorectomy and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.