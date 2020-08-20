Overview

Dr. Rabia Awan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with JFK Medical Center



Dr. Awan works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Colonia, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.