Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabia Malik, MD
Overview of Dr. Rabia Malik, MD
Dr. Rabia Malik, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
Univ. Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5936
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor ??
About Dr. Rabia Malik, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1184889156
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
