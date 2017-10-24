Overview of Dr. Rabia Parveez, MD

Dr. Rabia Parveez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Parveez works at cCARE in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.