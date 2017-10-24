Dr. Rabia Parveez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parveez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabia Parveez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rabia Parveez, MD
Dr. Rabia Parveez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Parveez works at
Dr. Parveez's Office Locations
-
1
cCARE7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (800) 456-5860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parveez?
Dr Parveez is a wonderful doctor! She is respectful & understanding of your fears (cancer is a scary word), she is thorough in explaining the best treatment for your needs. Dr Parveez really listens to you & is empathetic to your concerns. I will continue to trust my life to Dr Parveez that’s how much faith I have in her. Absolutely one of the best oncologist’s in Fresno, highly recommend her.
About Dr. Rabia Parveez, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1922055680
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Cook County Hospital
- Civil Hosp|Civil Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parveez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parveez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parveez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parveez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parveez works at
Dr. Parveez has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parveez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parveez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parveez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parveez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parveez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.