Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabia Rehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rabia Rehman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Endocrine and Diabetes Clinic Pllc290 S Walnut Bend Rd Ste 1, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 266-1080
Endocrine Diabetes & Obesity Center PC80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 106, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 455-7440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I used to visit Dr. Rehman at the old location on Walnut Bend. She's always been GREAT but the office was in chaos and long waits & nobody at that office got better. Now she's started her own practice near the Baptist Hospital and it's SO wonderful. I watched my father's horrible decline from diabetes that was catastrophic. Under Rehman I'm losing weight, down to prediabetic almost to the point of clear! And I'm monitored properly to AVOID getting complications from that & quite a few other issues AND avoiding their return after resolving them. People tell me they see the difference! AND THERE'S NO WAITS FOR LABS. An AEL lab is right in same building on the same floor. You make your appointment w/her only, they put in a standing order at the lab & you just go to the lab any time you want ANYTIME the week before. LOVE her. -If you're a middle aged diabetic, prediabetic or thyroid or such issues please get control now b/c otherwise you'll die young, fat, blind & disabled.
About Dr. Rabia Rehman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083872832
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
