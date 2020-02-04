Overview of Dr. Rabie Shanti, MD

Dr. Rabie Shanti, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Shanti works at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.