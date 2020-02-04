See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Rabie Shanti, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rabie Shanti, MD

Dr. Rabie Shanti, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital and Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Shanti works at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shanti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Perelman Center Advanced Medical
    3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 789-7366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
  • Chester County Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Lancaster General Hospital
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis
Cancer Prevention
Ewing's Sarcoma
Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis
Cancer Prevention
Ewing's Sarcoma

Treatment frequency



Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Ewing's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoradionecrosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MetLife

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rabie Shanti, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811202633
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    • The University Hospital-New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    • New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rabie Shanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shanti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shanti works at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shanti’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

