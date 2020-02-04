Dr. Rabie Shanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabie Shanti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rabie Shanti, MD
Dr. Rabie Shanti, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Shanti's Office Locations
Perelman Center Advanced Medical3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MetLife
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shanti is a very caring doctor. He gives you his undivided attention. He answers all your questions and calms your fears.I highly recommend him and I would refer my family and friends to him.He is a wonderful man.
About Dr. Rabie Shanti, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1811202633
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- The University Hospital-New Jersey Medical School
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
Frequently Asked Questions
