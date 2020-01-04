Dr. Rabih Bazzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabih Bazzi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kurskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.
Nephron Clinic PC1537 Monroe St Ste 100, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 359-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He has been keeping a close eye on my blood work & so far my kidneys are starting to function better after my 3rd visit. I really like him a lot.
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Russian
- 1235130691
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Kurskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet
Dr. Bazzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazzi has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Acidosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bazzi speaks Arabic, French and Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.