Overview of Dr. Rabih Bazzi, MD

Dr. Rabih Bazzi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kurskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.



Dr. Bazzi works at Nephron Clinic PC in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Acidosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.