Overview of Dr. Rabih Bechara, MD

Dr. Rabih Bechara, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine|American University of Beirut, Lebanon and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and CTCA Atlanta.



Dr. Bechara works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.