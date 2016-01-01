See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Rabih Bechara, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rabih Bechara, MD

Dr. Rabih Bechara, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine|American University of Beirut, Lebanon and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and CTCA Atlanta.

Dr. Bechara works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bechara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Tuberculosis Screening
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Rabih Bechara, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and French
    • Male
    • 1841240512
    Education & Certifications

    • Interventional Pulmonology-Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard University|Pulmonary &amp;amp;amp;amp; Critical Care-Emory University
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine|American University of Beirut, Lebanon
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center
    • CTCA Atlanta

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rabih Bechara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bechara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bechara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bechara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bechara works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bechara’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bechara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bechara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bechara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bechara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

