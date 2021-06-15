Dr. Rabih Halabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabih Halabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rabih Halabi, MD
Dr. Rabih Halabi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Halabi's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Pulmonary & Critical Care Assoc. PC3289 Woodburn Rd Ste 350, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 276-1916
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond Inc1000 Boulders Pkwy, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 320-4243
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today my first visit with Doctor Halabi , he is a young , professional, knowledgeable, friendly doctor, spend quality time to explain my situation , I am so satisfied with this appointment!??
About Dr. Rabih Halabi, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Halabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.