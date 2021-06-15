Overview of Dr. Rabih Halabi, MD

Dr. Rabih Halabi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Halabi works at Northern Virginia Pulmonary And Critical Care Associates in Annandale, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.