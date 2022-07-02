Dr. Rabih Kashouty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashouty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabih Kashouty, MD
Overview
Dr. Rabih Kashouty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AUC and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Kashouty works at
Locations
Premier Neurology and Wellness Center1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 201, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 210-2447Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor listens, explains, follows up and treats. I have absolutely nothing but the highest regard for Dr. Kashouty.
About Dr. Rabih Kashouty, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and French
- 1487946539
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth Sys
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Saint John Providence Hospital
- AUC
- Seton Hall University
- Neurology
Dr. Kashouty works at
Dr. Kashouty speaks Arabic, Armenian and French.
