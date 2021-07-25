Overview of Dr. Rabih Nayfe, MD

Dr. Rabih Nayfe, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|American University of Beirut Medical School and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Nayfe works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.