Dr. Rabih Nemr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rabih Nemr, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Nemr works at
515 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I had only one visit to determine the issues and within days I had surgery scheduled. He is easy to talk to; listens to concerns and the surgery went well. Staff was great also!
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Siuh Staten Island
- Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences
- General Surgery
Dr. Nemr speaks Arabic and French.
