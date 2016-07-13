Dr. Rabih Tawk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tawk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabih Tawk, MD
Overview of Dr. Rabih Tawk, MD
Dr. Rabih Tawk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Staten Island University Hospital
Dr. Tawk works at
Dr. Tawk's Office Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Neuro4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-3370Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tawk?
I was diagnosed with a meningioma two years ago and was referred to Dr. Tawk. My tumor started to grow and I had it removed. After a 71/2 hour surgery I have had no pain or discomfort. Dr. Tawk is a caring and compassionate doctor and I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Rabih Tawk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
- 1760613988
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tawk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tawk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tawk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tawk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tawk works at
Dr. Tawk has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tawk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tawk speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tawk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tawk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tawk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tawk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.