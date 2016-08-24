Dr. Rabin Rahmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rabin Rahmani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rabin Rahmani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Rahmani works at
Locations
-
1
ODA Primary Health Care Center517 Park Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (718) 260-4640
-
2
Maimonides Faculty Practice Plan902 Quentin Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 336-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I dislike having to submit to endoscopies and particularly colonoscopy, but at my age it's stupid not to. But I've had poor experiences with other doctors, so I avoided. My primary care doctor set me up with Dr. Rahmani, and I couldn't be more pleased. He's courteous, professional, knows his stuff, and is concerned with the patient's overall experience. He is looking into reducing the meds I've been taking for 15 years to make sure they don't leach calcium.
About Dr. Rabin Rahmani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457514044
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Jacobi Medical Center/ North Bronx Health Network
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahmani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahmani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahmani works at
Dr. Rahmani has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahmani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahmani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahmani.
