Dr. Rabin Rahmani, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rabin Rahmani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Rahmani works at ODA Primary Health Care Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ODA Primary Health Care Center
    517 Park Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 260-4640
  2. 2
    Maimonides Faculty Practice Plan
    902 Quentin Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 336-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Indigestion
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Indigestion

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 24, 2016
    I dislike having to submit to endoscopies and particularly colonoscopy, but at my age it's stupid not to. But I've had poor experiences with other doctors, so I avoided. My primary care doctor set me up with Dr. Rahmani, and I couldn't be more pleased. He's courteous, professional, knows his stuff, and is concerned with the patient's overall experience. He is looking into reducing the meds I've been taking for 15 years to make sure they don't leach calcium.
    JimF in Brooklyn, NY — Aug 24, 2016
    About Dr. Rabin Rahmani, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457514044
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    • Jacobi Medical Center/ North Bronx Health Network
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rabin Rahmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahmani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahmani works at ODA Primary Health Care Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rahmani’s profile.

    Dr. Rahmani has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahmani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahmani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahmani.

