Dr. Rabindra Girdhar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Girdhar works at Shadyside Psychological Services in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.